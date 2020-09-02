11 pop culture face masks that would be fun to wear in public

Whether you like it or not, wearing a face mask in public has become the new norm when it comes to protecting yourself and others from COVID-19.

While mask-wearing might be annoying or uncomfortable, it’s necessary to slowing the spread of coronavirus -- and not only is it a quick and easy way to keep others safe from COVID-19, it’s a new way to up your fashion game and have some fun.

Just look at Lady Gaga at this year’s VMAs. She did the smart thing by wearing a mask when accepting her awards, but she didn’t let it stop her from serving iconic fashion moments. Which means there’s nothing stopping you from serving up an iconic fashion moment while grocery shopping, right?

Disposable face masks work great, but with no design whatsoever. They’re a little boring. Why not wear a face mask with a cute pattern, or better yet, a mask that has a print from your favorite TV show, like “The Office” or “The Real Housewives?”

Just a quick search on Etsy will show you that crafters are not only making tons of fashionable masks, but also masks that include catchphrases from your favorite movies and TV shows.

Here are few that made us laugh and want to mask up.

[ Click here for a photo: Warning for explicit language. ]

Attention all Bravo fans! Just when you thought you couldn’t love “The Real Housewives” any more, an Etsy shop shows up with masks dedicated to the lovely ladies of New York City. There is a mask with the classic shot of Luann after she fell into that bush in Mexico, as well as some masks with classic catchphrases that perfectly illustrate how we’re all feeling during these times. You can get the masks on Etsy here.

Have you watched "Schitt's Creek" yet? (Whiskey and Zen/Etsy)

Who wouldn’t love a face mask from the Rose Apothecary in Schitt’s Creek? While we wish this store was actually real and not a fake business from a TV show, that doesn’t mean you can’t show your support for this iconic small business. David Rose would be very happy you’re repping his brand. You can get it here on Etsy.

We couldn't agree more, Jean-Ralphio. Bea (Bear Mittens Clothing/Etsy)

There’s no doubt that if Leslie Knope was still a city council member in Pawnee, she would for sure encourage residents to wear masks to help protect each other from COVID-19. There are a lot of great “Parks and Rec” masks out there on the internet, but none better represent our collective feeling toward 2020 than this mask featuring Jean-Ralphio and his catchphrase. You can get the mask here on Etsy.

It's like you can almost hear this mask. (Fandemonium/Etsy)

We’ve all felt like Kevin McCallister at some point in our lives, when he screams at the top of his lungs after being left at home by his family on accident, but in 2020, the iconic image of Kevin is even more of a mood.

This face mask hopefully will give people at the grocery store a chuckle. You can get the mask here from RedBubble.

Bueller...Bueller...Bueller. (Art-O-Rama Shop/RedBubble)

One of the most iconic movies of all time deserves a mask of its own.

“Save Ferris” almost became a rallying cry in the movie, so of course, someone made a mask with the hilarious line from the movie. You can get the mask here from RedBubble.

Clarice! (Modestquotes/RedBubble)

This is the perfect way to show off your love for one of the scariest horror movies of all time, while wearing a mask out in public. Just make sure you don’t wear it during the dark -- people might think you’re a little crazy. You can get the mask here from RedBubble.

Sting was ahead of his time, apparently. (Giftyshirt/RedBubble)

No, we’re not talking about the actual police, we’re talking about the band The Police. One of the band’s songs perfectly describes social distancing and staying six feet away from each other. This mask is perfect if you’re trying to send a message (in a bottle). You can get the mask here from RedBubble.

Can we have all of these masks, please? (TopiaofTees/Etsy)

There are so many face masks out there dedicated to “The Office,” but these ones that we found on Etsy are too funny to pass up. From classic Dwight moments to the Dunder Mifflin logo itself, these masks will have people turning heads and asking you where you got them. You can get these masks from Etsy.

Yes we can, Rosie! (Reapolo/RedBubble)

Rosie the Riveter said “We Can Do It” back during WWII, and now she is back, saying it again. What a perfect mask to give other people hope and to let them know that we can get through anything. You can get this mask here from RedBubble.

Joe Exotica is here to protect you from COVID-19. (RedBubble.)

If you’re longing for the early days of quarantine when we were all stuck in our homes binging endless amounts of Netflix and Hulu, this mask is for you. It’s crazy to think that “Tiger King” actually came out this year, since so much has happened, but it surely did. You can get this mask here from RedBubble.

Thank YOU for being a friend! (ProfMeru/RedBubble)

Now this is the definition of being a friend. Wear a face mask around your friends and family to protect them from COVID-19, plus make some people smile with this “Golden Girls” tribute. You can get the mask here from RedBubble.