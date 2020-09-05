It’s lit: McDonald’s to introduce Travis Scott meal this month

SAN ANTONIO – McDonald’s announced they will be partnering with rapper Travis Scott to bring burger lovers a rager’s delight: A new burger meal available this month.

Fans were first tipped off on the meal’s release with a singular tweet — a cactus and a burger from the company.

It wasn’t long before fans were able to make the connection on social media. The rapper later confirmed the partnership on Twitter.

According to McDonald’s, the meal includes the following:

Quarter Pounder with lettuce, pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard and bacon

Medium Fries dipped in BBQ Sauce

Sprite

Five years ago, Scott released his marque album “Rodeo,” which launched the Houston-area rapper into mainstream success and cemented him as one of the finest artists of his generation.

