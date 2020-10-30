Television special to replace canceled 2021 Rose Parade

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo a 2020 Rose Parade float is seen at the start of the route at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. The 2021 Rose Parade is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but viewers will still get a show with a two-hour television special on New Year's Day, organizers said. The Tournament of Roses Association said in a Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, news release that the TV special will include "live-to-tape musical and marching band performances, heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, celebrity guest appearances," and highlights from past Rose Bowl football games. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)

PASADENA, Calif. – The 2021 Rose Parade is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but viewers will still get a show with a two-hour television special on New Year’s Day, organizers said.

The Tournament of Roses Association said in a Thursday news release that the TV special will include “live-to-tape musical and marching band performances, heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, celebrity guest appearances," and highlights from past Rose Bowl football games.

And of course there will be “spectacular floats from years past," as well as a behind-the-scenes look into the making of flower-laden displays that are the trademark of the parade, the release said.

The Pasadena, California, association said in July that it was canceling the 132nd parade because of the risk of spreading COVID-19 infections among its huge audience and participants.

The Rose Bowl college football game that traditionally follows the parade is still scheduled for New Year's Day.

Since its inception in 1891, the parade has only not occurred during the wartime years of 1942, 1943 and 1945, the association said.

Thousands of spectators normally jam the 5-mile (8-kilometer) parade route through Pasadena, some camping out overnight on sidewalks to ensure a good view.