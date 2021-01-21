Bernie Sanders became a meme at the inauguration and it’s the funniest thing ever

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is used to being turned into a viral meme (just look up the “I Am Once Again Asking You” meme), so it’s not too surprising that the outspoken senator went viral on inauguration day over a single moment captured on camera.
Since the ceremony was socially distanced, seats were spread out, which caused Sanders to be sitting alone. With his leg crossed over the other, fuzzy knitted mittens on his hands and a mask on his face, Sanders looked like the epitome of “please do not bother me.”
Of course, people on Twitter couldn’t help but relate to the energy Sanders was giving off, so lots and lots of memes were made.
Beyond just memes, people started placing Sanders in photos of scenes of movies and TV shows, because he just looks so darn funny sitting there by himself. There were even other moments captured on camera at the inauguration of Bernie that have been turned into memes.
It’s become an internet sensation, and we don’t ever want it to end. Here are a few of our favorite Bernie memes.
“This could’ve been an email” pic.twitter.com/kn68z6eDhY— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) January 20, 2021
why is this me at every social setting. pic.twitter.com/cTMITHZmKq— Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) January 20, 2021
Big “have your IDs ready” energy. pic.twitter.com/dk7WmKPzxe— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) January 20, 2021
SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/5DNqWSN1iq— Simone Weil OnlyFans (@unhinged_adult) January 20, 2021
what brooklyn once was // what brooklyn has become pic.twitter.com/J5GCgJZISp— p.e. moskowitz (cool and normal) (@_pem_pem) January 20, 2021
How I wish I dress: How I actually dress: pic.twitter.com/8lAA8X7u78— jorden (@jordeeeeeen) January 20, 2021
Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2— Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021
The new Samantha!!!! pic.twitter.com/jF0pTV20qo— Matthew Wilkas (@MattWilkas) January 21, 2021
y’all always knew @BernieSanders was the 4th sis pic.twitter.com/OeJOqdsUvh— HAIM (@HAIMtheband) January 21, 2021
S/o to Bernie for hanging tight through 2 OT’s #dedication pic.twitter.com/072HdazRUi— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 21, 2021
Has this been done yet?#Bernie pic.twitter.com/embv3a1iWM— #onpoli #cdnpoli (@MarcInTheCity) January 21, 2021
going to a concert after 30 pic.twitter.com/NDt6xfsanL— ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) January 20, 2021
Bernie dressed to stand on line at the post office. pic.twitter.com/tVgFQisnWy— Clare Malone (@ClareMalone) January 20, 2021
Shoutout to #Bernie for bringing the stage presence. pic.twitter.com/LhCeQ9KXQP— The Chicks (@thechicks) January 21, 2021
And this weeks ✨Extra✨ special guest judge! pic.twitter.com/tg0Af8FR0S— Katrina Waters (@MsKatrinaWaters) January 21, 2021
Shy boyfriend at a party: pic.twitter.com/cgItrvfklS— Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) January 20, 2021
His eyes seem to follow you everywhere you go. #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/HctscbzJrw— Ironically Bravo (@IronicallyBravo) January 21, 2021
And in case you’re wondering where Senator Sanders got his warm mittens from, they are made by a teacher from Vermont who uses repurposed wool sweaters and fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. Pretty cool, huh?
Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t— Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021