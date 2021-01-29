Celebrities react to the death of famed actress Cicely Tyson

After Larry King and Cloris Leachman died earlier this week, it came as a shock to hear that legendary actress and pioneer Cicely Tyson died Thursday.
The Emmy and Tony Award-winner has been working in Hollywood for decades, starring in theater, film and television.
She was 96 years old.
Besides being a celebrated actress, she was beloved by her peers, and celebrities have been sharing messages on social media filled with love and gratitude for Tyson.
Here are some posts:
A true legend!! Rest in power Cicely Tyson 🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/YvzBEjPNUO— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2021
In her extraordinary career, Cicely Tyson was one of the rare award-winning actors whose work on the screen was surpassed only by what she was able to accomplish off of it. She had a heart unlike any other—and for 96 years, she left a mark on the world that few will ever match. pic.twitter.com/JRsL3zlKtP— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 29, 2021
What struck me every time I spent time with Cicely Tyson was not necessarily her star power—though that was evident enough—it was her humanity. Just by walking into a room, she had this way of elevating everyone around her. pic.twitter.com/o6VAV63wqd— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 29, 2021
Now light has returned to light. #CicelyTyson pic.twitter.com/aV8tB2At4f— Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) January 29, 2021
Heart broken to hear about Cicely Tyson’s passing. I had the honor of traveling with her to visit children in N.O. after the devastation of Katrina. What a gift we experienced to be graced by her wisdom, kindness & compassion for all. She will be missed. May God carry her home 🙏🏼— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 29, 2021
Cicely Tyson opened doors, broke through ceilings, and made pathways. We will be forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/k5JKx0eolO— Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 29, 2021
Honoring the life of the legendary Ms. Cicely Tyson, a queen who graced the world with her beauty, strength and talent. Grateful for her legacy and for the chance to read her unvarnished truth. Rest In Power❤️ pic.twitter.com/To5i88D7ZF— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 29, 2021
I love you. I thank you. 🕊❤🙏🏾— Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) January 29, 2021
Rip Ms. #CicelyTyson pic.twitter.com/gqnaPR39Zw
There’s probably no better a way to honor Cicely Tyson, than by learning her story.— Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) January 29, 2021
Just as I Am: A Memoir https://t.co/r6jBLqzjei #Amazon
Rest in power, Cicely Tyson. Thank you for your life, your love, your light 🙏🏿— Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 29, 2021
America has had a lot of great actresses, but none greater than Cicely Tyson. Rest in Power ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fm73m2LVSm— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) January 29, 2021