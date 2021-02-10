We made playlists to fit any Valentine’s Day mood

It doesn’t matter if you’re head over heels in love, single and loving it, heartbroken or ready to set the mood -- we have a playlist for however you are celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Love is a popular subject for songwriters, so it’s no shock that there are so many love songs to choose from. While the best ones tend to be epic songs about falling in love, there are always fantastic heartbreak tunes, as well, that can help anyone getting over a bad breakup.

So however you are celebrating this lovely holiday (get it?), we’ve got some great jams for you to play.

‘I’m In LOVE and I Don’t Care Who Knows It’

From the iconic voices of Celine Dion and Whitney Houston, to the new contemporaries of Beyoncé and Lizzo, there are seriously so many great love songs to chose from. We’ve got the ballads like “You’re Still The One” by Shania Twain and “Endless Love” by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross, but we also included some upbeat love songs like “We Found Love” by Rihanna.

While the single people of the world might be a little jealous of the folks who are madly in love, there is no reason to hide that you’re head over heels in love and ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day to the fullest extent.

‘I’m Heartbroken and I Need Ice Cream ASAP’

If you’ve ever been in love, then chances are, you’ve had your heart broken, and as we all know, it’s not the best feeling in the world. Actually, it’s one of the worst feelings in the world.

That’s why a break-up playlist is necessary on Valentine’s Day.

It’s also important to note that there are many different moods of break-up songs, and depending on what stage of grief you’re in, those songs will fit your mood. We’ve got the “I’ve moved on and I’m better without them” songs like “Irreplaceable” by Beyoncé, “So What” by Pink and “Rolling In The Deep” by Adele.

There are also the “I cannot move from my bed because I am so broken-hearted” songs like “Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia and “Someone Like You” by Adele.

And you can’t forget the angry break-up songs, like “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette.

So whatever way you’re feeling about your heartbreak, hopefully these song will help you through it.

‘I’m Single and LOVING It’

Ladies, you don’t need a man, and this playlist proves it!

Despite what some couples may think, there are people who are perfectly fine being single, and the thought of Valentine’s Day happening doesn’t faze them.

There are also folks who may be coming out a breakup, but they feel stronger and empowered. They’re better than ever and don’t need a partner to live a good life. Songs like “Stronger” by Britney Spears or “No Scrubs” by TLC are the perfect songs for that.

This playlist probably has the most fun and energetic songs, so if you’re single on Valentine’s Day and feeling yourself, put this playlist on and live your best dang life!

‘Date Night Songs to Set the Mood’

You’re madly in love, but you need some tunes to make Valentine’s Day perfect, right? This is where this playlist comes in handy.

These are mostly slow-churning bops with suggestive lyrics, but isn’t that what you want after having a delicious meal on Valentine’s Day, followed by an expensive bottle of red wine?

Classics like “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye and “Little Red Corvette” by Prince are a surefire way to make sure that the mood is set for the most romantic day of the year.