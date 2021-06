Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

Crowds gathered downtown for the Fiesta event "A Night In Old San Antonio"

San Antonio – The intense summer heat didn’t stop San Antonians from participating in a fan favorite Fiesta event, NIOSA!

Photos: Crowds brave the heat for a summer NIOSA See who was partying for a purpose downtown

