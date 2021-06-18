San Antonio Public Library holding ‘Show Us Your Chanclas’ contest

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of this year’s Fiesta events, the San Antonio Public Library is offering young readers a chance to win a swag bag and a Fiesta medal.

To enter, grab a pair of chanclas, design them however you want and share a picture or video to Instagram using the tag #SAPLShowUsYourChanclas and tagging @mysapl.

The contest is open from June 17 through June 27.

Flyer for San Antonio Public Library's Chancla decorating contest (San Antonio Public Library)

Email submissions are also accepted and can be sent to saplmarketing@sanantonio.gov. Three winners will be selected the first week of July.

