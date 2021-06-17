San Antonio Public Library offering summer kits, virtual activities for teens

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for something fun to do this summer and if you’re a teenager, the San Antonio Public Library has you covered.

Summer with SAPL is underway and the library is offering a ton of activities for kids, teens, and adults. Here’s how it works for teens: First, head to your local library branch and pick up a free t-shirt along with two different summer kits while supplies last. One kit is for June and one for July. The first is an herb planting kit and the second is a journaling kit.

The library is also offering a full list of virtual activities for teens. That list includes clubs on Discord and awesome content on Instagram, all posted by teen volunteers. The library even has their own Spotify profile.

Members with the library say they hope the online space will serve as a way to get involved with the library and connect with others.

“We encourage any teens who might think that maybe they don’t have a space here in San Antonio, or maybe they haven’t had success making friends at school or things like that. At the library we really get to make those connections throughout the community,” Matthew Loaiza, assistant manager of the teen library at Central said.

Ad

For more information on Summer with SAPL for Teens, you can visit SAPL’s website by clicking here.