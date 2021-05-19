Partly Cloudy icon
Fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks at San Antonio Public Library locations, officials say

Branch locations will begin to operate at 100% capacity, officials say

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

Courtesy: San Antonio Public Library
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks when visiting a branch location.

According to an announcement, face coverings are encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated. Officials said that temperature checks for anyone entering the buildings have been discontinued.

Officials say that all locations will operate at 100% occupancy, with the exception of locations that are under renovation.

Additionally, computer access will now be available without an appointment throughout SAPL service hours and contact-free pickup of materials will remain available at SAPL locations as well as free outdoor Wi-Fi.

You can learn more about SAPL services and virtual programming available by clicking here and here.

Library staff is available by phone at 210-207-2500 or by chat at ask.mysapl.org.

