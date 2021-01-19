North East ISD librarian creates social-emotional learning section to help students amid pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – As students continue to adjust amid the pandemic, a North East ISD librarian says social and emotional learning is still essential for students.

Katina Wright, a librarian at James Madison High School, created a space in the library filled with not just books, but unique ways to help kids deal with the social and emotional challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have to do whatever we can and whatever’s in our power to make sure that we’re trying to meet the social and emotional needs of our learners, as well as the academic needs,” Wright said.

When the school year started, Wright said she created different kits for students.

“Activities that were unplugged, friendship bracelets and adult coloring pages,” Wright said.

Wright said that making the kits for the students led her to create a social-emotional learning section at the library.

“Stories that are about friendship or about teenagers that have struggled with something like a death in the family, things like that, and how they get through that,” Wright said.

Wright said its already making an impact on students.

“We had a student yesterday that did she had had a rough day and she found a book that she felt was really going to help her relax,” Wright said. “So, those are the things that help me to understand that there’s a need.”

Wright said there is also a section for teachers with books that can help incorporate social emotional learning in the classroom.

