NEISD librarians make 3D face shields for healthcare workers
SAN ANTONIO – Staff in the North East Independent School District are helping out healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic by producing facemasks.
NEISD said librarians and career & technical education teachers have been tasked to make the masks, which each take about an hour to print. About eight face shields are made every day by each staffer.
Bradley Middle School librarian Regan Sanchez said they are printing the headband portion of the mask and using transparency sheets as the clear cover for the front.
Teaching from home: Distance learning, lesson planning... and raising a toddler in the age of COVID-19
Canopener Labs provided the district with the print file, and once finished, the masks will be given to Canopener Labs for disinfecting and shipment to local healthcare workers.
“We were more than happy as librarians, STEM teachers and engineering teachers to all jump on board,” Sanchez said.
She added, “this is a great real-life lesson” to teach students as well.
See the 3D printing process in the video above.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
