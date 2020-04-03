NEISD librarians make 3D face shields for healthcare workers

SAN ANTONIO – Staff in the North East Independent School District are helping out healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic by producing facemasks.

NEISD said librarians and career & technical education teachers have been tasked to make the masks, which each take about an hour to print. About eight face shields are made every day by each staffer.

Bradley Middle School librarian Regan Sanchez said they are printing the headband portion of the mask and using transparency sheets as the clear cover for the front.

Canopener Labs provided the district with the print file, and once finished, the masks will be given to Canopener Labs for disinfecting and shipment to local healthcare workers.

“We were more than happy as librarians, STEM teachers and engineering teachers to all jump on board,” Sanchez said.

She added, “this is a great real-life lesson” to teach students as well.

