Seagull flies into girl’s face at 75 miles per hour on amusement park ride

A seagull lands on a teenager as she and her friend launch on a sling shot ride in New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY – In a viral video, a teenage girl had more than being launched into the sky to scream about when a seagull landed on her chest.

The teenager, Kiley Holman, 13, and her friend were on the SpringShot ride at Morey’s Piers on Jersey Shore for her friend’s 14th birthday. The video was posted online by Colman’s friend’s dad on July 13.

Holman and her friend, seated next to her, scream before the seagull is in view just as the ride launches. Her friend is unaware of what’s going on with Holman as she briefly struggles with the bird’s wings clutching either side of the ride and its face tucked into her neck.

Against the winds, she manages to lift the bird from her chest and send it flying back into the sky, unharmed.

Colman’s hope of someday catching a seagull landed in a way she didn’t see coming.

“I always wanted to catch a seagull,” she said. “I guess that’s my way of catching it.”

Twitter reacted to the video with laughs, their fear of birds and how they would have handled the situation.

I have a crippling fear of birds and I would never recover from this https://t.co/F9u6xIGdYz — Sara Macias (@SaraGMacias) July 22, 2021

I was just there two days ago and a seagull just missed getting smacked by this ride. We were talking about how funny the video tape would be if a seagull shows up in the ride. And a few days later this happens — Antonio (@9AntonioC9) July 22, 2021

Just send me to the hospital because I would have had a massive heart attack. Birds are evil. https://t.co/44Fjujmyl3 — Sunny Face (@Sunnedae) July 22, 2021

I have watched this video entirely too many times already today. https://t.co/UrpXvS8Q0n — Lauren St. Germain (@LaurenWFTS) July 22, 2021

