Joe Rogan says he’s negative for COVID-19, two days after revealing he was positive

Renowned podcast host, comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan says he is negative for COVID-19, just two days after announcing he had tested positive for the virus.

Rogan took to social media Friday and shared a photo of his negative test result, thanking his followers for kind wishes during his bout with the virus.

Rogan sparked headlines all week long after revealing he “threw the kitchen sink” at treating his symptoms with a multitude of drugs, including ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug that has not been approved to treat COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have warned against using the drug, saying it may cause serious illness when not used properly.

Rogan said his symptoms began Saturday night after having traveled to Florida for his “Scared Clown Tour.”

He said he felt “weary,” “run-down,” and had a headache. Overnight, he had a fever and sweats as well.

When Rogan received his positive test result, that’s when he said he “threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds.”

On Monday, he said he started to feel better. However, it wasn’t until Wednesday that Rogan announced his positive test result to his 13.1 million followers on Instagram.

Rogan’s upcoming shows with Dave Chapelle in Nashville and New Orleans have since been postponed.

“It is what it is,” he said. “A wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily.”

