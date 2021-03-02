Joe Rogan’s dog has an Instagram and it’s adorable

AUSTIN – Marshall Mae Rogan. Does the name ring a bell? That’s Joe Rogan’s dog’s name and he has an Instagram that would make any human influencer jealous.

Since moving to Texas, Marshall has made sure to keep his adoring fans up to date and focused on the paw-sitive things in life, like chasing squirrels.

His buddy, and increasingly popular podcaster, Joe, is never too far behind.

Thanks to this friendship, Marshall has gotten to meet celebrities from UFC champions to notable politicians.

Check out some of the duo’s highlights below:

