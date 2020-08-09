Gone to Texas: Joe Rogan makes good on Texas move

AUSTIN – Fans, and the internet at-large, were skeptical of the comedian, podcaster and UFC commentator’s announcement about heading to the Lone Star State, but his latest post on Instagram shows the future cowboy is walking the walk as much as he talks the talk.

Rogan’s assurance to fans came in the form of an Instagram post, which shows his new Texas studio space.

“Texas JRE studio set up has begun!” Rogan said over the social media platform on Saturday.

Host of the current number two rated Apple podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan, friends and invited guests discuss a myriad of topics from the existence of extraterrestrials to the current struggle against racial inequality in the country.

Rogan signed a Spotify deal in May giving the company exclusive rights to run the podcast on their platform and phone, desktop application. According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal was valued at more than $100 million.

A frequent topic of the podcast is the current health crisis, which among other things, halted comedy shows for comedians across the country. During a podcast in late July with CEO and founder of the Spartan and Death Races Joe De Sena, Rogan announced his intention to leave California for Texas to “have a little bit more freedom.”

“I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country,” Rogan said on the podcast. “Somewhere it’s easier to travel to both places and somewhere we have a little bit more freedom.”

Additionally, Rogan said his current home in Los Angeles is overcrowded and the COVID-19 pandemic helped him and other people realize the problem of overcrowded cities.

“I think that where we live right here in Los Angeles is overcrowded and I think most of the time that’s not a problem,” Rogan said on the podcast. “But I think it’s exposing the fact that it’s a real issue when you look at the number of people that are catching COVID because of this overpopulation issue.”

De Sena questioned Rogan on where the Comedian was taking his podcast next and Rogan left it at “small-town Texas.”

Frequent listeners, do not worry, everyone’s favorite audio engineer and producer Jamie Vernon will also be traveling with Rogan to Texas. Vernon tweeted the following series of Gifs indicating the move for the duo.

According to Austonia, an Austin based news outlet, Rogan’s friend and frequent guest of the podcast comedian Joey “Coco” Diaz confirmed on his own podcast that Rogan would be moving to Austin in the next month.

