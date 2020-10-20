Joe Rogan cancels podcasts and operations after show producer tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN – Joe Rogan, the host of the Joe Rogan Experience, comedian and UFC fight commentator, has canceled all podcasts and is shutting operations down after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Rogan, who moved to Texas from California in August, announced Tuesday in an Instagram video that the show’s producer Jamie Vernon tested positive for the virus and they will be awaiting an “all clear” from the show’s consulting physician.

A scheduled interview with Kanye West has been canceled in the wake of Vernon’s infection.

Just last week, the rapper tweeted that Rogan had let him design the studio where the interview would take place.

Rogan said he tested negative for the virus and so did the rest of his staff members.

Rogan said he was out of town last week and the shows rolled out had been previously recorded, so he had not seen Vernon in nine days, excluding briefly on Tuesday.

Rogan said he would keep listeners updated when the show will resume.

