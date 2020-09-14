Did Trump just volunteer for a debate with Biden moderated by Joe Rogan?

SAN ANTONIO – An idea floated on the popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” for a long-form presidential debate has the support of one of the candidates. Donald Trump appears to be all for it.

On episode #1535, Rogan, a UFC fight commentator and comedian, talked with Tim Kennedy a Special Forces operator and retired UFC fighter. The pair entertained the idea of having the prominent podcaster moderate a debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Following the podcast’s release, Kennedy tweeted at Rogan, Biden and Trump, throwing down the gauntlet for the politicians and loosely discussing the debate’s forum.

“On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump It would be four hours with no live audience,” Kennedy Tweeted. “Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this? #debates #Election2020.”

The sitting president did not waste much time before jumping in, quote-tweeting Kennedy with the response: “I do!”

Kennedy has since followed up his original tweet, encouraging an event like it.

“A long-form debate with a neutral moderator,” Kennedy tweeted. “No fake audience reactions. No biased questions. Neutral camera positions. No sound bite length responses. Just their respective policies explained to us. Please @realDonaldTrump and @JoeBiden make it happen. #debate #joerogandebate.”

Biden has not said whether or not he would participate in the hypothetical debate.

