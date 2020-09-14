79ºF

Did Trump just volunteer for a debate with Biden moderated by Joe Rogan?

It’s not official yet, but the president was quick to say he’d be in

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Joe Rogan, Joe Biden, Trump, Election 2020
In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. The conventions, which will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus, will be Aug. 17-20 for the Democrats and Aug. 24-27 for the Republicans. (AP Photo)
SAN ANTONIO – An idea floated on the popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” for a long-form presidential debate has the support of one of the candidates. Donald Trump appears to be all for it.

On episode #1535, Rogan, a UFC fight commentator and comedian, talked with Tim Kennedy a Special Forces operator and retired UFC fighter. The pair entertained the idea of having the prominent podcaster moderate a debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Following the podcast’s release, Kennedy tweeted at Rogan, Biden and Trump, throwing down the gauntlet for the politicians and loosely discussing the debate’s forum.

“On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump It would be four hours with no live audience,” Kennedy Tweeted. “Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this? #debates #Election2020.”

The sitting president did not waste much time before jumping in, quote-tweeting Kennedy with the response: “I do!”

Kennedy has since followed up his original tweet, encouraging an event like it.

“A long-form debate with a neutral moderator,” Kennedy tweeted. “No fake audience reactions. No biased questions. Neutral camera positions. No sound bite length responses. Just their respective policies explained to us. Please @realDonaldTrump and @JoeBiden make it happen. #debate #joerogandebate.”

Biden has not said whether or not he would participate in the hypothetical debate.

Watch the full podcast below or stream the show on Spotify:

