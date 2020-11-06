56ºF

Entertainment

Talkin’ Texan: Joe Rogan tops off Texas move with visit to governor’s mansion

The podcast star announced his move amid the COVID-19 pandemic in July

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Joe Rogan, Greg Abbott, texas
Joe Rogan and Greg Abbott, Nov. 5, 2020.
Joe Rogan and Greg Abbott, Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

AUSTIN – Joe Rogan broke the internet when he announced his move to the Lone Star State amid the COVID-19 pandemic in July. Now, even Texas Governor Greg Abbott has welcomed the new Texan with open arms.

The comedian, UFC fight commentator and host of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast is again making waves in his new home -- this time -- alongside the governor of Texas.

Abbott posted pictures of him and Rogan together on Twitter, saying he fits “right in.”

“Joe Rogan now lives in Texas,” Abbott tweeted on Thursday. “Tonight he visited the Governor’s Mansion. He may be a new resident but you can tell he fits right in.”

Last month, Rogan had to cancel all scheduled podcasts and shut down operations after the show’s producer, Jamie Vernon, tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then, Rogan has continued operations and reports that Vernon is doing well following his infection and recovery.

Read also:

Gone to Texas: Joe Rogan makes good on Texas move

Did Trump just volunteer for a debate with Biden moderated by Joe Rogan?

Petition to have a presidential debate moderated by Joe Rogan now just shy of 300,000 signatures

Joe Rogan cancels podcasts and operations after show producer tests positive for COVID-19

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: