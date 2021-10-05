‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ will air on TV this year, along with other Peanuts holiday favorites

After a hiatus in 2020 that drew outcry from fans, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will return to television screens for Halloween 2021.

The beloved Charlie Brown program will air on PBS and PBS Kids at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, according to Variety and other media outlets.

The “Great Pumpkin” did not play on broadcast television last year — for the first time since 1966 — due to a new deal with Apple TV+.

Apple TV+, which is the new home to the beloved Peanuts holiday specials, later reversed course after the outcry and ended up airing “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Ad

This year, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will play on PBS and PBS Kids at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 19.

Variety reported that Peanuts will debut a new show for Apply TV+ called “For Auld Lang Syne,” which will premiere on Dec. 10.

The New Year’s Eve-themed show follows the Peanuts gang as they are disappointed to hear that Charlie Brown’s grandmother can’t visit, according to Variety. Also, Charlie Brown tries to accomplish one resolution before the year ends and Lucy throws a party.

Read also: