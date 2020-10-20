Good Grief! ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won’t air on TV this year

2020 isn’t done dishing out less-than-desirable news... “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air on television for the first time since 1966.

First premiering on CBS more than 50 years ago, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” became an instant classic. The holiday special moved to ABC programming in 2001.

The Peanut gang is still available to watch on the streaming platform Apple TV+ and for people who don’t subscribe to the service, the special will be available for free from October 30 until November 1, according to a Wild Brain news release.

Other Peanuts specials, including “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will also stream on Apple TV+ for the foreseeable future.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available to stream on Nov. 18 and will be free to watch from Nov. 25 - 27.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available Dec. 4 and will be free to watch from Dec. 11 - 13.

New animated Peanuts originals coming to Apple TV+ include a second season of the Daytime Emmy-nominated Snoopy in Space, and a slate of brand-new specials that will find the Peanuts gang marking Mother’s Day, Earth Day, New Year’s Eve and Back to School, according to Wild Brain.