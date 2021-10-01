Trick-or-treat at these October events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – One of the most beloved October pastimes is about to return to San Antonio.
After trick-or-treating got a bad wrap in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular tradition is back to basics for 2021.
Trunk-or-treating, where little ghouls and goblins go from car to car instead of house to house has become a popular option but there are also festivals and pumpkin patches hosting trick-or-treat events this year.
Did you know that Halloween traces its roots back to the ancient Celtic celebration known as Samhain? Villagers would disguise themselves in costumes to ward away phantoms, according to History.com.
Here’s a list of trick-or-treat events in the San Antonio area:
- Texas Transportation Museum - The Spook-track-ula and Trick R’ Treat Special will offer trick-or-treating from 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 23, 24 and 30. Come dressed in costume and enjoy a scavenger hunt that will end with a sweet treat.
- Pride Families Fall Festival - This trunk-or-treat event will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 24 at 1303 McCullough Avenue. The event is free and open to all LGBTQ+ and ally families. There will be a costume contest with prizes for three age groups and the best trunk space will get an award.
- Latched Support Trunk-or-Treat - This outdoor event will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Cross Roads Church, located at 8102 Midcrown Drive. Masks will be required when walking around to the booths.
- Bracken United Methodist Pumpkin Patch - Trick-or-treat at the pumpkin patch from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 30.
- Night Owl Kustom Paints Trunk-Or-Treat - There will be a costume contest, car show awards ceremony, live performances, food and competitions at this second annual trunk-or-treat event from 6 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 30 at 5504 Bandera Road.
- Devine Acres Farm - Trick-or-treat among the trees at Devine Acres Farm from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31. Farm Admission includes access to more than 50 attractions, plus farm animals galore.
- Natural Bridge Caverns - Trick-or-treating will take place at Natural Bridge Caverns on Oct. 30 and 31 from 3-5 p.m. There will also be free entertainment provided by Zoomagination and Happy Tails Entertainment.
- San Antonio Museum of Art - Trick-or-treat through the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. The whole family is welcome to tour the halls decked in costumes to trick-or-treat. No swords, scepters, weapons, or wands and no full-face masks are permitted.
- San Antonio Zoo Boo - There will be trick-or-treating at San Antonio Zoo Boo from 4-5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 6-7 p.m. on Saturdays.
- SeaWorld San Antonio - Trick-or-treating will be available during the park’s daytime Halloween Spooktacular which runs through Oct. 31.
This list will be updated as more events become available.