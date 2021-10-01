Trick-or-treat at these October events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – One of the most beloved October pastimes is about to return to San Antonio.

After trick-or-treating got a bad wrap in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular tradition is back to basics for 2021.

Trunk-or-treating, where little ghouls and goblins go from car to car instead of house to house has become a popular option but there are also festivals and pumpkin patches hosting trick-or-treat events this year.

Did you know that Halloween traces its roots back to the ancient Celtic celebration known as Samhain? Villagers would disguise themselves in costumes to ward away phantoms, according to History.com.

Here’s a list of trick-or-treat events in the San Antonio area:

This list will be updated as more events become available.