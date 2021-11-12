Here’s the schedule for Luminaria 2021 at Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The schedule is set for the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, which will return to Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio this weekend.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will include three stages for music, film and fine art. It will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday throughout Hemisfair, and near areas of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and River Walk.

More than 45 Texas artists and groups will be featured, but here are the schedules for the main stages:

Main Stage at Hemisfair

5:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies

6 p.m.: Ila Minori

7 p.m.: Jeremy Kingg/Satara

8 p.m.: Heartless The Monster

9 p.m.: Bombasta

10 p.m.: Los Texmaniacs featuring Flaco Jimenez

11 p.m.: Pop Pistol

Film Stage at River Walk

6 p.m.: Film loop

7:30 p.m.: Anna De Luna

7:45 p.m.: Film loop

8:30 p.m.: URBAN-15

9 p.m.: Film Loop

9:30 p.m.: Casa De Ojos

10:30 p.m.: URBAN-15

11 p.m.: Film Loop

11:45 p.m.: End

Market Stage at Convention Center (Merida Plaza)

6 p.m.: Eddie Vega

6:45 p.m.: Paula Cortez

7:45 p.m.: DeAnna Brown

8:45 p.m.: Ballet Folklórico Sol de San Antonio

9:45 p.m.: Patricia Vonne

