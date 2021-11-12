67º

Entertainment

Here’s the schedule for Luminaria 2021 at Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio on Saturday

Luminaria is set for 6 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, Nov. 13

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Luminaria, Downtown, San Antonio, Things to do
Luminaria Festival in downtown San Antonio in 2019. (Charles Cima,Charles Cima/Flickr Creative Commons)

SAN ANTONIO – The schedule is set for the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, which will return to Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio this weekend.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will include three stages for music, film and fine art. It will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday throughout Hemisfair, and near areas of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and River Walk.

More than 45 Texas artists and groups will be featured, but here are the schedules for the main stages:

Main Stage at Hemisfair

  • 5:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies
  • 6 p.m.: Ila Minori
  • 7 p.m.: Jeremy Kingg/Satara
  • 8 p.m.: Heartless The Monster
  • 9 p.m.: Bombasta
  • 10 p.m.: Los Texmaniacs featuring Flaco Jimenez
  • 11 p.m.: Pop Pistol

Film Stage at River Walk

  • 6 p.m.: Film loop
  • 7:30 p.m.: Anna De Luna
  • 7:45 p.m.: Film loop
  • 8:30 p.m.: URBAN-15
  • 9 p.m.: Film Loop
  • 9:30 p.m.: Casa De Ojos
  • 10:30 p.m.: URBAN-15
  • 11 p.m.: Film Loop
  • 11:45 p.m.: End

Market Stage at Convention Center (Merida Plaza)

  • 6 p.m.: Eddie Vega
  • 6:45 p.m.: Paula Cortez
  • 7:45 p.m.: DeAnna Brown
  • 8:45 p.m.: Ballet Folklórico Sol de San Antonio
  • 9:45 p.m.: Patricia Vonne

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter