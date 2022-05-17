Texas toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers to his home

This image provided by McDonald's Corporation shows a Quarter Pounder burger. (Courtesy of McDonald's Corporation via AP)

KINGSVILLE, Texas – Kelsey Golden received an unexpected notification from DoorDash Monday that left her puzzled, stating that her order would be taking longer than usual due to its substantial size.

The surprised mother of three uncovered that her 2-year-old son, Barret, had placed an order at Mcdonald’s for 31 cheeseburgers.

Golden was working at her computer and didn’t realize her youngest son had run off with her phone, according to a report from KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi.

“He usually likes to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that. I thought I’d locked the phone, but apparently, I didn’t because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers,” Golden told KRIS-TV.

Golden had ordered from DoorDash before, but never to the extent of 31 cheeseburgers. She was speechless when the delivery driver handed her Barrett’s order.

With Barretts’ generous tip of $16, the total of the order came out to $91.70

With 31 cheeseburgers in her possession, she wasn’t sure what to do with all the food.

“I didn’t know what to do with them. (Barrett) only ate half of one,” Golden told KRIS-TV.

She posted on a community page in Kingsville asking if anybody wanted some cheeseburgers.

To her relief, many people on Facebook reached out and came by to lighten her load, while others gave her helpful advice on how to store large sums of food.

