Netflix’s “Squid Game” is returning for another season.

According to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, audiences can expect to see Squid Games light up their screens in Season 2 once again as early as 2023.

In the drama-filled show, “citizens gamble away their lives to win a life-changing cash prize. Through terrifying and brutal childhood games, players are fatally eliminated until there’s one left standing,” according to Netflix.

With the show’s ability to brilliantly encapsulate many jarring, anxiety-ridden experiences, it’s no wonder the production became the most-watched show in Netflix history, with a staggering 111 million views, according to pocket-lint.

Netflix Announces Squid Game Season 2 (Netflix)

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year. But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever,” said Dong-hyuk.

