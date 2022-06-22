John Cena grants record-breaking 650 wishes with Make-A-Wish

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, actor John Cena attends the Road to "Fast & Furious 9" Concert at Maurice A. Ferre Park inMiamiBeach, Fla. Cena apologized Tuesday, May 25, 2021 to fans in China after he called Taiwan a country in a promotional interview for his upcoming film and became the latest celebrity to face the fury of Chinese nationalists. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

Actor and wrestler John Cena has been making wishes come true with the Make-A-Wish foundation since 2004, according to the organization.

The Make-A-Wish foundation’s goal is to give children the strength to fight for their lives and not give up hope when faced with life-threatening diseases.

For children diagnosed with critical illness, a wish can be just what a child needs to fight harder.

“I just drop everything, if I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part,” Cena told E Wrestling.

This year Cena has marked more than 650 wishes, more than any other celebrity in history, according to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“The reason I love Make-A-Wish so much is because those are those families’ wishes,” he told E Wrestling.

