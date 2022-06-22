John Cena grants record-breaking 650 wishes with Make-A-Wish

Actor and wrestler John Cena has been making wishes come true with the Make-A-Wish foundation since 2004, according to the organization.
The Make-A-Wish foundation’s goal is to give children the strength to fight for their lives and not give up hope when faced with life-threatening diseases.
For children diagnosed with critical illness, a wish can be just what a child needs to fight harder.
“I just drop everything, if I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part,” Cena told E Wrestling.
This year Cena has marked more than 650 wishes, more than any other celebrity in history, according to the Make-A-Wish foundation.
“The reason I love Make-A-Wish so much is because those are those families’ wishes,” he told E Wrestling.
