‘A Chorus Line’ hits San Antonio stage

Theater classic now playing at the Woodlawn Theatre

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Paige Greene, KSAT news intern

Alexsis Page, Producer

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Woodlawn Theatre is now holding performances for ‘A Chorus Line’ through September 4th.

“A Chorus Line,” composed by Marvin Hamlisch, explores the lives and ambitions of Broadway performers.

Cast of 'A Chorus Line' at the Woodlawn Theatre (KSAT 2022)

Kahlee Moore, who plays Cassie, explained what audience members can expect.

“Every single character is relatable. There is going to be something that every single person in the line says that you’re going to relate to, understand, know that somebody else has gone through that or somebody else that’s just like that character,” Moore said.

Alonzo Corona, who plays Paul San Marco, says he appreciates the simplicity of the show, and how everyone on the line is evenly featured.

“There’s no backdrops. It’s just like mirrors and some pillars and the entire ensemble is working together. There’s really no main character,” said Corona.

Cast of 'A Chorus Line' at the Woodlawn Theatre (KSAT 2022)

The shows are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays.

For ticket prices and more information, click here.

