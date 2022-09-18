‘Everything’s good’: Post Malone released from hospital after falling on stage during St. Louis show

(Jerritt Clark/Getty Images For In The Know Experiences)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Rapper Post Malone is recovering after he bruised his ribs during a fall on stage while performing in St. Louis, his manager confirmed on social media.

According to multiple reports, Malone lost his footing and fell in an opening on stage in the middle of a song at the Enterprise Center. Despite the pain, the show continued and the singer persevered.

“In true Posty fashion loving his fans he finished the show! I truly don’t know any artist like him,” Post Malone’s manager Dre London said on Instagram. “Let’s all keep him in our thoughts as we know he will wake up in pain.”

The show was part of his “Twelve Carat” tour with opener Roddy Rich.

As of Sunday afternoon, Post Malone took to Twitter and said he’s since been released from the hospital and “everything’s good.”

“They gave me some pain meds and everything,” he said. “I just wanna apologize to everyone in St. Louis and I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show.”

During his tour performances, part of the stage sinks lower during his acoustic set, according to Malone. But, that’s when things took a turn and he took a bad fall.

“Thanks for hanging around, even though I got my a** kicked by myself,” he said on Twitter.

He promised his fans that the next time he’s in St. Louis, he’ll have a two-hour show to make up for the songs he wasn’t able to perform Saturday night.

You can watch his health update video here, but there is explicit language.