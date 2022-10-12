Blink-182 brings world tour to Texas in 2023

The much-buzzed-about Blink-182 tour isn’t coming to San Antonio but there are three other stops where Texas fans can rock out to “All The Small Things.”

Band members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are reuniting for a world tour in 2023-2024.

The tour will kick off in March 2023 in Mexico and will make three stops in Texas next July.

Blink-182 will play the American Airlines Center in Dallas on July 5, Moody Center in Austin on July 7 and the Toyota Center in Houston on July 8.

The full list of tour dates can be found on the Blink-182 website.

The band is also releasing a new song “Edging” on Friday.

This is the first time the band will play together in a number of years. It’s also the first time they’ll have toured together since Hoppus revealed he was diagnosed with cancer, which he was declared free of in the fall of 2021.

“It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years,” Hoppus told People after he was diagnosed. “It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

The world tour will conclude in New Zealand in Feb. 2024.