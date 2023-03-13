63º

Entertainment

WATCH: Hugh Grant slammed for ‘rude’ interview with Ashley Graham on Oscars red carpet

Twitter users called him a ‘dork,’ while others said he wasn’t being ‘fake’

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Oscars night dazzled with moments of inspiration and emotion — but it also included one cringy interview on the red carpet.

In the awkward moment ahead of the ceremony, model Ashley Graham spoke with actor and Oscars presenter Hugh Grant.

He apparently didn’t have much to say. See part of the interview in the video player above.

Graham asked the British actor about which movies and actors he was excited to see win, and what he was wearing — typical questions on the red carpet.

But an unimpressed Grant said he wasn’t really rooting for anyone or any film, and he didn’t want to say who designed his outfit.

When Graham asked about his experience filming “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the “Love Actually” star replied “I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about 3 seconds.”

After Graham ended the interview, which lasted just more than a minute, Grant walked off and gave an eye-roll. He went on to present the Oscar for production design alongside Andie MacDowell (German war film “All Quiet on the Western Front” won that award).

Naturally, and because it’s the biggest night in Hollywood, people on social media had things to say.

Some went after Grant, dissing him for being rude even though he agreed to be interviewed.

“And the Oscar for the guy who totally doesn’t want to be there goes to Hugh Grant,” one Twitter user wrote.

Others, however, came to his defense, saying he was simply acting as himself.

“I don’t think the interviewer or the people who think he was rude know Hugh Grant,” one Twitter user wrote. “Was Hugh Grant rude, or were they just lazy questions?” wrote another.

See some of the reactions below.

