WATCH: Hugh Grant slammed for ‘rude’ interview with Ashley Graham on Oscars red carpet

Oscars night dazzled with moments of inspiration and emotion — but it also included one cringy interview on the red carpet.

In the awkward moment ahead of the ceremony, model Ashley Graham spoke with actor and Oscars presenter Hugh Grant.

He apparently didn’t have much to say. See part of the interview in the video player above.

Graham asked the British actor about which movies and actors he was excited to see win, and what he was wearing — typical questions on the red carpet.

But an unimpressed Grant said he wasn’t really rooting for anyone or any film, and he didn’t want to say who designed his outfit.

When Graham asked about his experience filming “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the “Love Actually” star replied “I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about 3 seconds.”

After Graham ended the interview, which lasted just more than a minute, Grant walked off and gave an eye-roll. He went on to present the Oscar for production design alongside Andie MacDowell (German war film “All Quiet on the Western Front” won that award).

Naturally, and because it’s the biggest night in Hollywood, people on social media had things to say.

Some went after Grant, dissing him for being rude even though he agreed to be interviewed.

“And the Oscar for the guy who totally doesn’t want to be there goes to Hugh Grant,” one Twitter user wrote.

Others, however, came to his defense, saying he was simply acting as himself.

“I don’t think the interviewer or the people who think he was rude know Hugh Grant,” one Twitter user wrote. “Was Hugh Grant rude, or were they just lazy questions?” wrote another.

See some of the reactions below.

And the Oscar for the guy who totally doesn't want to be there goes to Hugh Grant. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Gq6Q3n1EEU — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) March 12, 2023

In some ways it’s rather reassuring to perceive that Britain hasn’t entirely turned into the US, culturally - As demonstrated by reactions to the Hugh Grant/Ashley Graham interview (Americans think he was being rude, British people know he was just not being fake). — Natasha Devon 🌈💙 (@_NatashaDevon) March 13, 2023

Hugh Grant at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/8obxWDhoT3 — St. Olaf Stories (@StOlafStories) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant with the greatest Red Carpet interview of all time pic.twitter.com/cK0E8pBcWK — Jared Christopher (@JaredLChris) March 13, 2023

I thought he was funny. He’s English, we’re sarcastic and moody, what did you expect..? #HughGrant — Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) March 13, 2023

Did anyone see the end of the #HughGrant interview???!! #oscars2023 what a dork pic.twitter.com/EnquhoDLqH — Stinky Squirrel (@_StinkySquirrel) March 12, 2023

I don’t understand this from Hugh Grant. If you don’t want to be interviewed, don’t take the mic, smile politely and keep walking. Kudos to @ashleygraham for trying repeatedly to get something interesting out of him. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Q2AeUpPGRi — April (@ReignOfApril) March 13, 2023

live: hugh grant leaving with the paddington 2 oscar he was robbed of pic.twitter.com/ZlXa7eDSvB — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) March 12, 2023

Alexa show me British understatement vs American enthusiasm and make it Hugh Grant 😂 #Oscars95pic.twitter.com/WSkR81lwvD — Alex Taylor (@Tayloredword) March 13, 2023

And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to Ashley Graham telling Hugh Grant “it was nice to talk to you” pic.twitter.com/EhENpbME3r — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 12, 2023

Andie McDowell getting away from Hugh Grant as fast as possible pic.twitter.com/I3L0Sm9iM5 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 13, 2023

Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham's red carpet exchange about "Vanity Fair " (he was talking about the 1848 novel about shallow society, she thought he was referring to the 2023 magazine after party) is my favourite #Oscars moment of all time. — Katherine Singh (@katherineesingh) March 12, 2023

Anyone catch the eye roll Hugh Grant just gave after this live Oscars interview? Was he mad she called him a “veteran” of the Oscars or was he just mad at the world? pic.twitter.com/VVFAlYpH51 — Kristin Crowley (@KristinCrowley1) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant wasn’t rude like so many people have posted, I don’t think the interviewer or the people who think he was rude know Hugh Grant. Ask a stupid question get a stupid answer. pic.twitter.com/S82xhbqbeW — Kentscheroo 🦥💨 (@KentscherooT) March 13, 2023

Hugh Grant is definitely the type of person who is rude to servers after waiting 30 seconds for a menu. @ashleygraham you were amazing. — LadyUknown22 (@stadnc) March 12, 2023

More entertainment headlines: