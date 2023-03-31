Photos show country music stars in Austin ahead of CMT Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini attends CMT Hot 20 Countdown: Live In Austin at Stubb's Bar-B-Q on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Renee Dominguez/Getty Images)

AUSTIN – The events around the CMT Music Awards are heating things up in downtown Austin.

Photos show this year’s hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown throwing Texas-sized parties leading up to the main event, which takes place on Sunday night at the Moody Center.

So far, CMT has held the Hot 20 Countdown and CMT Music Awards taping for the Outdoor Stage, along with Carrie Underwood.

The Hot 20 Countdown taping also had a special guest — the University of Texas Longhorn Band.

People can register to attend other CMT concerts and events, which are free but subject to capacity. CMT is also looking for seat fillers for the show.

Here are some of the events coming up:

CMT Music Awards taping — Ram Trucks Stage with Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith on Saturday.

CMT Music Awards red carpet, pre-show and seat fillers on Sunday.

To register, click here.

The CMT Block Party is taking place on Saturday and Sunday and will be free and open to the public without pre-registration, but the event is also subject to capacity.

The block parties will be held from noon-4 p.m. on both days at Congress Avenue and West 9th Street, and include live music, meet-and-greets, freebies and chances to win tickets to the awards show.

Saturday’s event will feature DJ Cassandra, Hannah Ellis, Matt Koziol and William Clark Green, and Sunday’s performers will feature DJ Cassandra, Angel White, Danielle Bradbery and Tiera Kennedy.

