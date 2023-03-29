How to register to be a seat filler, audience member for the CMT Music Awards, other concerts in Austin

Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini announce 2023 CMT Music Awards on CBS at Moody Center on November 02, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)

AUSTIN – If you live in Texas and have always wanted to attend the CMT Awards, then you may be able to see it live — and for free.

CMT says it is looking for seat fillers for the 2023 CMT Music Awards and other audience members for big events leading up to the show. The awards show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Moody Center in Austin, marking the first time it’ll be held in Texas.

“There’s a host of live and local programming surrounding the main event in which local country music fans can participate,” a news release states.

People can register to attend the following events:

CMT Hot 20 Countdown live with hosts Kane Brown and Kelsey Ballerini on Wednesday.

CMT Music Awards taping — Outdoor Stage with Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban and Tyler Hubbard on Wednesday.

CMT Crossroads taping with The Black Crowes and Darius Rucker on Friday.

CMT Music Awards taping — Ram Trucks Stage with Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith on Saturday.

CMT Music Awards red carpet, pre-show and seat fillers on Sunday.

People must register in advance and each event is subject to capacity. No walk-ups will be allowed.

To register, click here.

The CMT Block Party on Saturday and Sunday will be free and open to the public without pre-registration, but the event is also subject to capacity.

The block parties will be held from noon-4 p.m. on both days at Congress Avenue and West 9th Street, and include live music, meet-and-greets, freebies and chances to win tickets to the awards show.

Saturday’s event will feature DJ Cassandra, Hannah Ellis, Matt Koziol and William Clark Green, and Sunday’s performers will feature DJ Cassandra, Angel White, Danielle Bradbery and Tiera Kennedy.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there are still tickets available for the awards show on Ticketmaster. There is also a special offer to students at the University of Texas. Click here for more information on tickets and parking.

This year, Kelsea Ballerini and Carrie Underwood will host the awards show, which will air on CBS.

