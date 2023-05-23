Andrew Garfield to make Comic Con debut in San Antonio in July

Spidey senses will be tingling in San Antonio in the summer of 2023 when two-time Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield makes his first-ever Superhero Comic Con and Car Show. Courtesy: PMX Events

SAN ANTONIO – Spidey senses will be tingling in San Antonio this summer when two-time Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield makes his first-ever appearance at the Superhero Comic Con and Car Show.

Promotors confirmed that Garfield, who is widely recognized for his role as Peter Parker in three “Spider-Man” movies, will appear at the show on July 8 and 9 at Freeman Expo Halls.

Photo ops and autographs with Garfield will officially go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Click here for ticket information.

Garfield also received Academy Award nominations for Best Performance in a Leading Role in the 2017 film “Hacksaw Ridge” and the 2022 film “tick, tick…BOOM!”

He most recently received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in the television miniseries “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

Garfield will be joining an all-star lineup of celebrity guests, including Elizabeth Olsen, Brie Larson, Kit Harrington, Hailee Steinfeld, Katee Sackhoff, Ming-Na Wen and Spurs legend Tony Parker.

The Superhero Comic Con & Car Show will feature notable celebrity appearances, photo and autograph opportunities, celebrity panel discussions, world-wide known comic illustrators and artists, cosplay competitions, a free play arcade, pop culture vendors and the Hollywood Car Show with over 45 legendary vehicles from notable films and television shows.

