‘Captain Marvel,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ stars coming to San Antonio for Superhero Comic Con

Brie Larson arrives at 14th annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – A superhero and a “Game of Thrones” star will be in San Antonio this summer for the 2023 Superhero Comic Con and Car Show.

Promotors recently announced that Brie Larson from “Captain Marvel”, Kit Harington from “Game of Thrones” and Hailee Steinfeld from “Hawkeye” are set to appear at the show, which will take place from July 7-9 at the Freeman Expo Halls.

Spurs legend Tony Parker and comedian Adam Carolla were previously announced as celebrity guests.

Tickets for photo and autograph sessions will go on sale on Monday, April 10. General admission for adults starts at $79, and autographs and photo opportunities are extra.

Kids 14 and younger can get in for free with adult admission, and military members can get 20% off general admission.

“This year’s show is going to be unlike any other we’ve ever produced. Our partnership with ACE Universe has given us the unique opportunity to bring some of the world’s biggest stars and artists to San Antonio,” PMX Events President Bob Wills said in a news release.

