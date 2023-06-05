Where to watch cheap or free flicks at San Antonio-area movie theaters this summer

File photo: Santikos opened its 10th movie theater in the former site of the Alamo Drafthouse along Interstate 35 in New Braunfels.

SAN ANTONIO – Movie theaters in the San Antonio area are showing free or discounted films this summer.

Alamo Drafthouse, AMC, EVO, Regal and Santikos are among those offering deals to people of all ages. Read all about the offerings below:

Alamo Drafthouse

The Alamo Drafthouse holds Kids Camp throughout summer and winter breaks. During the promotion, people of all ages can purchase tickets at San Antonio theaters for $5.

Each week through the end of August, there will be a new selection of films. Most Kids Camp screenings are for those 3 years old and up, but some showings are for all ages.

The offerings vary by time and location. Some of the movies offered include “Babe: Pig in the City,” “Free Willy,” “Paddington 2,” “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa,” and “Chicken Run.”

There are two Alamo Drafthouse theaters in San Antonio, one at Park North and one at Stone Oak.

Click here to see the offerings at the San Antonio-area Alamo Drafthouse theaters.

AMC

Summer Movie Camp is returning to AMC theaters for the first time in four years. From now until the end of August, a variety of family-friendly movies will play on Wednesdays for $3 and Saturdays for $5.

About 400 AMC theaters are participating in the promotion; to check if your theater is offering Summer Movie Camp, click here.

The showtimes will take place between 11 a.m. and noon on those days, and tickets are on sale now. The schedule includes:

June 3/June 7 – “DC League Of Super-Pets”

June 10/June 14 – “Minions: The Rise Of Gru”

June 17/June 21 – “Paw Patrol: The Movie”

June 24/June 28 – “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish”

June 30/July 5 – “Kung Fu Panda”

July 8/July 12 – “Trolls World Tour”

July 15/July 19 – “Mummies”

July 22/July 26 – “The Secret Life Of Pets”

July 29/August 2 – “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

Aug. 5/Aug.9 – “Shrek 2″

Aug. 11/Aug. 16 – “Sing 2″

Aug. 19/Aug. 23 – “The Croods: A New Age”

Aug. 26/Aug. 30 – “Sonic The Hedgehog 2″

“For generations of moviegoers and families, the warm summer months meant daytime trips to the movie theatre. AMC Summer Movie Camp was designed with that feeling in mind, when school is out and there’s free time for fun,” Elizabeth Frank, the executive vice president of worldwide programming and chief content officer, said in a news release.

There are two AMC theaters in the San Antonio area, one at AMC Rivercenter 11 and one at AMC Classic Boerne 11.

EVO

EVO’s Kidflix Summer Movie Series includes $1 family movies that will be played at 10 a.m. every day.

There will be a different film every week, and the series will be available at all locations through the summer.

The films include:

June 9-15 – “The Lego Batman Movie”

June 16-22 – “Minions: The Rise of Guru”

June 23- 29 – “Peter Rabbit”

June 30-July 6 – “The Secret Life of Pets”

July 7-13 – “Shrek 2″

July 14-20 – “Kung Fu Panda”

July 21-27 – “Sonic The Hedgehog 2″

July 28-Aug. 3 – “Trolls”

Aug. 4-10 – “Hotel Transylvania”

Aug. 11-17 – “Paw Patrol: The Movie”

EVO has one location in Schertz and another in New Braunfels. A third location is opening on the South Side later this year.

For more information, click here.

Regal

During Regal’s Summer Movie Express, a variety of movies will be offered for $2 for people of all ages.

The promotion will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until the start of September. Summer Movie Express may not be available in all theaters; check with your theater before heading out.

Here is the schedule:

June 6-7 – “Puss in Boots” and “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”

June 13-14 – “Sing” and “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water”

June 20-21 – “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie”

June 27-28 – “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Dora and the Lost City of Gold”

July 4-5 – “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Clifford the Big Red Dog”

July 11-12 – “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″ and “The Paw Patrol”

July 18-19 – “The Bad Guys” and “Playing with Fire”

July 25-26 – “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” and “Sing 2″

Aug. 1-2 – “The Boss Baby: Family Business” and “Dolittle”

Regal has five locations in the San Antonio area. Click here to see a list of the locations, and here for more information about the promotion.

Santikos

Santikos is offering free movies for people of all ages this summer.

The free movies will be played at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the beginning of August.

Movie-goers are encouraged to arrive early for the best seating, and tickets will be available at the theater box office on the morning of the show. Santikos said online tickets will not be offered for the movies.

The schedule includes:

June 6-7 – “The Bad Guys”

June 13-14 – “Despicable Me”

June 20-21 – “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

June 27-28 – “Sing 2″

July 11-12 – “Minions: The Rise of Guru”

July 18-19 – “Trolls World Tour”

July 25-26 – “Kung Fu Panda”

Aug. 1-2 – “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

Santikos said discounted food combs will be available, like a drink and popcorn for $4.50.

Santikos has 10 locations in the San Antonio area. Click here for more information.

