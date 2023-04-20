Watch free movies this summer, fall in San Antonio 🍿

"The Little Mermaid" 2023 from Disney

It’s almost time to kick off free movie season in the San Antonio area.

Local parks and plazas host free movies throughout the summer and into the fall for locals to enjoy.

Grab your snacks and folding chairs and get ready to watch great, family-friendly movies.

Here’s where and when to watch the free flicks:

You can enjoy free movies this summer at Bulverde Community Park, located at 30360 Cougar Bend.

Movies start at dusk.

May 12 - “Wall-E”

June 9 - “DC League of Super Pets”

Free movies at the Pearl start at dusk. Blankets, lawn chairs, snacks and picnics are encouraged.

The Pearl is located at 312 Pearl Parkway.

April 24 - “Top Gun”

Slab Cinema will be screening dog-themed movies in collaboration with The Dog Guide at Legacy Park, located at 103 W Houston Street. Movies start at dusk.

June 17 - Movie to be assigned.

July 15 - Movie to be assigned.

August 19 - Movie to be assigned.

Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, snacks and picnics to Mission Marquee Plaza. The Slab Cinema movies will take place at 3100 Roosevelt Avenue.

Various snacks are available for purchase from local food trucks.

The venue opens at 7 p.m. and the movie begins approximately 15 minutes after dusk. Pets are welcome and parking is available onsite.

May 6 - “Lion King”

May 18 - “Grease”

May 20 - “Black Panther”

June 3 - “Beauty and the Beast”

June 15 - “School of Rock”

June 17 - “Uncharted”

July 1 - “Minions”

July 15 - “Top Gun: Maverick”

July 20 - “The Sandlot”

August 5 - “Sonic the Hedgehog”

August 17 - “The Outsiders”

August 19 - “Black Widow”

September 2 - “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

September 8 - “World Heritage Festival”

September 16 - “Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantamania”

September 21 - “Selena”

October 7 - “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

October 19 - “Hocus Pocus”

October 21 - “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

October 28 - “Dia de Los Muertos: Celebrando las Misiones”

November 4 - “The Little Mermaid” (2023)

November 18 - “The Polar Express”

Grab a drink from Tiny Cantina and bring chairs and blankets for this summer movie series at The Rim, located at 17703 La Cantera Parkway. Movies start at 8:30 p.m.

June 21 - “Monsters University”

July 19 - “School of Rock”

August 16 - “The Sandlot”

September 20 - “National Lampoon’s Vacation”

Slab Cinema’s free movies in Schertz start at dusk.

May 5 - “Selena” will show at Pickrell Park, located at 103 Oak Street.

June 9 - “A League of Their Own” will show at the Johnnie McDow Sports Complex, located at 955 Community Circle Drive.

June 24 - “Hotel Transylvania 3″ will show at Pickrell Park Pool, located at 103 Oak Street. This is a “Float N Flick” event.

July 15 - “Jungle Cruise” will show at Pickrell Park Pool, located at 103 Oak Street. This is a “Float N Flick” event.

July 28 - “Lightyear” will show at Wendy Swan Memorial Park, located at 4601 Cherry Tree Drive.

October 20 - “Hocus Pocus” will show at Rhine Valley Park, located at 9958 Mulhouse Drive.

Enjoy a free movie night at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza at The Tobin Center, located at 100 Auditorium Circle.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Full concessions and bar available. No pets, outside food, or drinks allowed on the plaza.

May 12 - “Billy Elliot: The Musical”

June 9 - “Dreamgirls”

July 14 - “In the Heights”

August 11 - “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

September 8 - “Up”

October 13 - “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

November 10 - “Coco”

December 8 - “The Grinch”

Grab a blanket and enjoy a family-friendly motion picture under the stars at the Tower of the Americas. Movies start at sunset on the dates listed below.

Food and drinks are available for purchase.

May 13 - “Sing 2″

June 10 - “The Pirates of The Caribbean”

July 8 - “Bad Guys”

August 12 - “Lightyear”

September 9 - “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

October 14 - “Hocus Pocus”

November 11 - “Jungle Cruise”

December 9 - “The Santa Clause”

The Tower of the America’s is located at 739 E. Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged if you plan to attend the free outdoor movie series at Travis Park, located at 301 E Travis Street.

Movies start at dusk. Food trucks will be on site.

June 6 - “The Sandlot”

June 13 - “Space Jam” (1996)