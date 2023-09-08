Trans-Siberian Orchestra bringing heavy-metal ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ tour to San Antonio

Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform on Nov. 11, 2022 during a rehearsal for their 2022 Winter Tour at Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (James McEachern/Trans-Siberian Orchestra via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to San Antonio for “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” tour this December.

TSO will play at the AT&T Center at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15, and presale access is available here.

A limited number of tickets priced at $39 will be available for one week, or while supplies last, according to a news release from the AT&T Center.

The release adds that TSO’s 62-city tour will feature a “new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition.”

“For 27 years you have helped make Paul O’Neill’s TSO stories a part of your holiday tradition. And, for 27 years, our tradition has been to make every year’s tour better than the last for you,” Al Pitrelli, TSO’s music director and lead guitarist, said in the release. “2023 is no exception as this year’s tour will be the best ever. I can’t wait to see our ‘repeat offenders’ out at the shows and look forward to seeing the new faces as well.”

The tour kicks off on Nov. 15 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

TSO will also visit Fort Worth on Dec. 8 and Houston on Dec. 10 before wrapping up in St. Paul, Minnesota on Dec. 30.

Throughout the tour, TSO will have 104 performances.

Read more: Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return with a heavy metal holiday tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’