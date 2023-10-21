Broadway tour of ‘Six’ the musical visits San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The new season of Broadway tours at the Majestic Theater kicked off with “Six” the musical.

In a press release, the theater describes the show as “An awe-inspiring tale of empowerment, a resounding celebration of women’s indomitable strength, and a heartfelt tribute to their enduring legacies. As audiences witness the powerful stories of these extraordinary women on stage, we sincerely hope that they will be deeply moved and find a profound resonance with the production’s characters.”

‘Six’ is playing this weekend with 2 performances on Saturday and Sunday.

