‘Frozen’, ‘BeetleJuice’ & more Broadway shows coming to Majestic Theatre for 2023-2024 season

SAN ANTONIO – The Majestic Theatre has announced its lineup of Broadway shows for the 2023-2024 season.
Disney’s “Frozen,” “Annie,” ”Beetlejuice,“ “Six,” “Tina-The Tina Turner Musical,“ “Clue,” “Wicked,” and “The Book of Mormon” will all make stops at the Majestic Theatre.
Here’s the full list of shows and dates:
- “Six”: October 10, 2023 – October 22, 2023
- “Annie”: November 7, 2023 – November 12, 2023
- “Tina- The Tina Turner Musical”: January 16, 2024 – January 21, 2024
- “BeetleJuice”: February 13, 2024 – February 18, 2024
- “Frozen”: May 22, 2024 – June 2, 2024
- “Clue”: June 25, 2024 – June 30, 2024
- “Wicked”: December 20, 2023 – January 7, 2024 (Season Option)
- “The Book of Mormon”: April 5, 2024 – April 7, 2024 (Season Option)
Season subscription packages start at $305. Tickets can be purchased at the Majestic Theatre box office, located at 224 E. Houston Street and online.