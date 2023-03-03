‘Frozen’, ‘BeetleJuice’ & more Broadway shows coming to Majestic Theatre for 2023-2024 season

(Beetlejuice & Frozen Photos by Matthew Murphy, Book of Mormon Photo by Julieta Cervantes)

Photos (L-R): Britney Coleman (Barbara), Will Burton (Adam), Isabella Esler (Lydia) and Justin Collette (Beetlejuice); Collin Baja as Sven and Jeremy Davis as Olaf- Frozen North American Tour; Trinity Posey, Sam McLellan and Sam Nackman in THE BOOK OF MORMON-North American tour

SAN ANTONIO – The Majestic Theatre has announced its lineup of Broadway shows for the 2023-2024 season.

Disney’s “Frozen,” “Annie,” ”Beetlejuice,“ “Six,” “Tina-The Tina Turner Musical,“ “Clue,” “Wicked,” and “The Book of Mormon” will all make stops at the Majestic Theatre.

Caroline Bowman as Elsa in Frozen North American Tour (Photo by Deenvan Meer 2019)

Here’s the full list of shows and dates:

“Six”: October 10, 2023 – October 22, 2023

“Annie”: November 7, 2023 – November 12, 2023

“Tina- The Tina Turner Musical”: January 16, 2024 – January 21, 2024

“BeetleJuice”: February 13, 2024 – February 18, 2024

“Frozen”: May 22, 2024 – June 2, 2024

“Clue”: June 25, 2024 – June 30, 2024

“Wicked”: December 20, 2023 – January 7, 2024 (Season Option)

“The Book of Mormon”: April 5, 2024 – April 7, 2024 (Season Option)

The North American Tour Boleyn Company of SIX. (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Season subscription packages start at $305. Tickets can be purchased at the Majestic Theatre box office, located at 224 E. Houston Street and online.