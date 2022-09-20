Woodlawn Theatre changing name to Wonder Theatre

Woodlawn Theatre becoming Wonder Theatre once they move to Wonderland of the Americas

San Antonio – The Woodlawn Theatre will soon be known as the Wonder Theatre once it moves to the Wonderland of the Americas.

As we previously reported, the local community theatre will be taking over part of the mall formerly known as the Santikos Bijou in Balcones Heights. The theater will be completely remodeling two of the former theater spaces to house its mainstage productions as well as its Woodlawn Academy. The announcement was made at the Woodlawn’s annual gala Saturday night.

At the event, the theatre’s executive and artistic director Christoper Rodriguez also announced that next season they will be producing “Into The Woods”, “Grease”, “Kinky Boots”, “Newsies Jr.” and “Into The Woods Teen Cast.”

Christopher Rodriguez announcing the Wonder Theatre's upcoming productions. (KSAT 2022)

Performances at the new Wonder Theatre are slated to begin next spring.

After the nonprofit leaves its current location on Fredericksburg Road, the historical Woodlawn Theatre will still keep its name. To learn about the history of the building and the world premiere held there click here.

