The Public Theater of San Antonio sets up for historic season

SAN ANTONIO – The Public Theater of San Antonio is back and ready for a season of excitement and full shows.

“People should be excited about musicals, play with music, masterful, masterful performances, and a lot of new offerings that we’re giving this year,” Claudia De Vasco, The Public Theater of San Antonio executive artistic director said.

De Vasco said this season will be historic for the theater and for the city of San Antonio.

“On tap right now is “American Mariachi”, which opens Sept. 9, which is the first show in my inaugural season, the first season that I was able to collectively with the community choose. And this show is the first show in the 100-year history of the theater to be written by a Latin American playwright. So we’re so excited to be producing it,” De Vasco said.

San Antonio is in the midst of formatting the city budget and obviously arts and culture has a part.

“It is incredibly important, especially as the city starts talking about economic development and economic generation. This theater is the closest thing to a regional theater that we have, regional theater being professional theater. Now, of the top ten largest cities in the country, we’re the only one without one of those and we’re the closest thing to that,” De Vasco said.

De Vasco said this type of culture and art is a necessity for big cities like San Antonio.

“We need it, especially as we start talking about quality of life, bringing in new businesses, really improving the amenities that this city offers for the people that live here, and creating a creative workforce that can not only be developed in San Antonio, but actually make a home here,” De Vasco said.

If you are interested in the programs or buying tickets, you can find that information by clicking here.