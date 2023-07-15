Tobin Center creates new live theater series to promote local arts

SAN ANTONIO – The Tobin Center is now producing a new live theater series aimed at building up the local arts scene after the pandemic.

“100A Productions” will feature two full productions and four staged readings or “industry night readings” for their inaugural season.

The two staged readings will be Patrick Barlow’s “The 39 Steps,” which will run from August 31st to September 3rd, 2023, and Beth Henley’s “Crimes of the Heart,” which will play from March 7th to 10th, 2024.

The four staged readings will be “A Dog’s House” by Micah Schraft on July 31, 2023; “Sweat” by Lynn Nottage on January 8, 2024; “Bethany” by Laura Marks on March 18th, 2024 and “Kiss of the Spider Woman” by Minuel Puig on June 3, 2024.

According to the theater, “Single tickets for the staged performances are $35 and the readings are $15. Full-season subscriptions (both staged productions and all four readings) are available for 25% of the single prices ($97.50). Just the Stage Subscriptions (only the two staged performances) are available for $59.50 and Just the Readings Subscriptions (just the four readings) are $51.00.”

