15 musicians we’d love to see play at the Las Vegas Sphere next

The Las Vegas Sphere finally debuted last month with a huge reaction. Rock legends U2 were the first act to play in the mysterious new venue, and we finally go to see what the inside looked like.
It was honestly a little overwhelming seeing the videos from U2′s performance. The entire performance space was lit up with screens, and the effects were simply wild. It’s hard to put into words what it all looked like, but if you’ve seen the videos you know what I’m talking about.
While some wondered why U2 was the first band to play at the Sphere, I was wondering who else would play this soon-to-be iconic venue. It’s gonna be a musician who can fill the space (18,600 to be exact), and they’ve gotta be known for theatrics.
So here are 15 acts who would be perfect to play at the Sphere. Let’s hope they get booked soon, because I need to check out this venue ASAP.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga is just a no-brainer to play the Sphere. If any pop star loves to delve into the theatrics, it is Lady Gaga. Gaga lives to deliver a show, and she’d put on an incredible one if she played at the Sphere. There are rumors that she may be heading to the Sphere for a 10-year anniversary show for her third album, “Artpop,” but considering the anniversary is today, who knows it that will actually happen.
Dead and Co.
If there is anyone that can get a bunch of Dead Heads to the Sphere, it’s Dead and Co. Dead Heads are one of the most devoted fan bases of any musician, and they will travel anywhere to see the reaming members of the Grateful Dead jam for hours on end. Plus, how cool would the visuals be for a Dead and Co. show?
Beyoncé
Do I really need to explain this one? Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour was the highlight of many this summer, and I just can’t imagine what it would be like to see it at the Las Vegas Sphere. Beyoncé is all about the visuals, so the Sphere would be lit up with all her creative energy. The B-Hive would be fighting for tickets to this show.
Celine Dion
She’s the queen of Las Vegas, so this one is a no-brainer for me. While I don’t think the visuals would be anything to write home about, just seeing Celine Dion in such a grande venue would absolutely be worth it.
Tame Impala
There aren’t too many psychedelic rock bands out there these days, so having Tame Impala play the Sphere would be so perfect. If you’ve seen the Australian rock band over the years, you already know how trippy their live shows can be, from the music, lights and screens. This would be a band I would love to go see play in Vegas.
Skrillex
If you’re going to have a venue like the Las Vegas Sphere, you have to have some sort of DJ play at it. I’m not super into electronic dance music, but I have heard that Skrillex can put on a wild show, so why not have him headline the new venue?
Stevie Nicks
The queen of rock n’ roll needs to play at the Sphere. Just like U2, seeing any sort of legacy act would be super fun at the Sphere, and since Fleetwood Mac is basically over with, Stevie Nicks is the next best thing. Plus, imagine how fun it would be to see her cast a spell on the entire Sphere. You’d have the time of your life.
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, so I think it’s safe to say they are a legacy band. They also borderline on jam band, which is why they’d be so fun to see at the Sphere. I saw them a year or so ago on tour, and they still have so much energy to make a show at the Sphere a wild time.
Flaming Lips
I basically want to see all the psychedelic rock bands play at the Sphere, and I just know they’d bring the correct vibes to such an overwhelming venue. Flaming Lips are known for having over-the-top productions, so I can only imagine what kind of show they’d put on if they played at the Sphere.
Phish
More jam bands at the Sphere! Phish are one of the most iconic jam bands still touring and playing music today, so they deserve a chance to play in Vegas.
Bjork
Seeing Bjork live is a surreal experience, according to those who have seen her. She’s on my bucket list to see live, and what an incredible experience it would be to see her at the Las Vegas Sphere. When she played at Coachella earlier this year, so had a full orchestra supporting her. If she did the same at the Sphere, it would be just incredible.
Britney Spears
If Britney Spears doesn’t do her comeback show at the Las Vegas Sphere I will riot. If anything can bring happiness to this world, it will be Ms. Spears at the Sphere. I am manifesting this!
BLACKPINK
The KPop fans need their night at the Sphere, and what better group to play it than BLACKPINK? Their music is such an earworm, and you just know they’d put on a super fun show.
Talking Heads
This will almost never happen, but given the Talking Heads reunited to do press recently after not being seen together as a band for decades, it’s still a possibility! If you’ve seen their classic concert film, “Stop Making Sense,” from the early ‘80s, you know that David Bryne and company are very creative. It would be a surreal experience to see them live at the Sphere.
P!nk
You know you want to see P!nk flying around the Las Vegas Sphere like she does at her concerts. If she doesn’t, then what was the point of building it in the first place?