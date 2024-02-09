Superstar DJ Tiësto says he has to pull out of Super Bowl show for family reasons

FILE - DJ Tiesto performs during a concert at the Presidente Festival at the Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Oct. 3, 2014. Dutch music producer DJ Tisto has withdrawn from performing at Sunday's Super Bowl due to an undisclosed family matter. The Dutchman wrote on social media that it was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. (AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez, File)

THE HAGUE – Dutch music producer DJ Tiësto has withdrawn from performing at Sunday's Super Bowl due to an undisclosed family matter.

Tiësto, whose real name is Tijs Verwest, wrote on social media on Thursday he would miss the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas as he needed to return home.

“It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first,” the 55-year-old wrote on X.

The Grammy-winning musician was selected as the first ever in-game DJ, slotted to warm up the crowd before kickoff and throughout the game. Singer Usher will headline the halftime show while Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem.

Tiësto did not provide details about the emergency. He married model Annika Backes in 2019 and the couple have two children.

His performances scheduled for Friday evening in New York and Saturday evening in Las Vegas — where the Super Bowl is being held — have not been canceled, according to his website. Tiësto said in his message he will need to return home “on Sunday.”

The Dutchman has been repeatedly named as the world’s best DJ during his 40-year career. He previously performed at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens and at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

American DJ Ryan Raddon, better known as Kaskade, will replace Tiësto during Sunday’s game. The Chicago native wrote on social media he was “beyond excited” for the opportunity.

The game, already usually the most-watched program in America, has seen even more attention this year, since Kansas City’s tight end Travis Kelce began dating pop star Taylor Swift. Swift is due to play in Tokyo on Saturday, but last week, the Japanese Embassy in Washington, D.C., put out a statement reassuring fans the 34-year-old singer will make it to Nevada in time to see her beau play.