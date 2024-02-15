Derek Hough resumes dance tour, announces new date for San Antonio

Derek Hough attends the Chita Rivera Awards 2023 at NYU Skirball Center on May 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Derek Hough is resuming his Symphony of Dance tour and coming to San Antonio’s Tobin Center this spring.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro will have a one-night performance on May 3.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online, by phone at 210-223-8624 or in person at The Tobin Center Box Office, 100 Auditorium Circle. Tickets start at $56.50 and VIP packages are available, a news release states.

Hough was supposed to perform in San Antonio on Dec. 17, 2023, but his tour was postponed due to his wife Hayley Erbert’s emergency craniectomy and then a cranioplasty a couple weeks later.

People magazine reported Erbert, who was a featured dancer in the tour, was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel.

The rescheduled dates for Symphony of Dance were released on Wednesday.

All tickets previously purchased for the original dates will remain valid for the rescheduled shows.

The Symphony of Dance tour is Hough’s first national tour in four years with all-new high-energy choreography and stage production.

The Texas dates include:

May 2: Grand Prairie

May 3: San Antonio

May 4: Sugar Land

May 6: El Paso (newly announced)