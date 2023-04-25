Derek Hough bringing dance tour to San Antonio’s Tobin Center in December

Derek Hough's Symphony of Dance tour will stop at the Tobin Center on Dec. 17, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – Derek Hough is bringing his dance tour to San Antonio.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro will launch his Derek Hough Symphony of Dance tour this fall.

The tour includes a one-night performance at the Tobin Center on Dec. 17.

Tobin Member pre-sale is happening now. Tickets go on sale to the public this at 10 a.m. on Friday and can be purchased online, by phone at (210) 223-8624, or in-person at the Tobin Center Box Office located at 100 Auditorium Circle.

Tickets start at $56.50.

The Symphony of Dance tour is Hough’s first national tour in four years with all new high-energy choreography and stage production.