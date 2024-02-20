Tejano Conjunto Festival poster unveiled

SAN ANTONIO – The winning poster for the 42nd Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio was unveiled Tuesday at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

The poster, which drew inspiration from the Mexican bingo lotería, was selected by judges in an open competition by more than 40 students in middle school, high school and college categories. The poster will be used for all promotion and marketing for the festival that takes place May 15-19 at Rosedale Park.

The top prize winner is Anna Arce of San Antonio. Arce is a student at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Saint Mary of the Woods, Indiana. The winner of the middle school category was Annalise Solis, a student from Gregory Portland ISD in Portland. The high school category winner was Victoria Leal, a student from Northside ISD. The winner in the college category is Alejandro Rocha.

“We again had such a fantastic range of artists of all ages submitting their heartfelt work to the poster contest this year,” said Cristina Ballí, executive director at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. “Anna Arce’s creative winning poster captures the spirit of our 42nd annual festival and our unique music!”

Arce was awarded $2,000 for her winning poster.