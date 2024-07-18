Shannen Doherty finalizes divorce hours before death

FILE - Actress Shannen Doherty attends the 2014 Webby Awards on Monday, May 19, 2014, in New York. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star whose life and career were roiled by tabloid stories, Shannen Doherty has died at 53. Doherty's publicist said the actor died Saturday following years with breast cancer. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES – Shannen Doherty finalized her split with husband, Kurt Iswarienko, just hours before her death at age 53, and she was granted a rare posthumous divorce two days later.

Doherty, the star of “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed,” died Saturday after years with breast cancer, her publicist said.

Los Angeles County court documents showed that Doherty and her lawyer Laura Wasser, who handled the divorces of Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande and many others, worked to finish the details of hers before she died.

In a stipulated agreement with Iswarienko filed Friday, Doherty got to keep the couple's Malibu, California, home, a Salvador Dali painting, several cars and all earnings from her acting.

A judge signed off on the agreement and declared the couple divorced on Monday.

Doherty had no children, and it is not yet clear to whom her assets will go.

Iswarienko, a photographer, was her third husband and longest marriage. The two wed in 2011, and she filed for divorce last year.