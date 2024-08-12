Korean American star Jay Park discusses his garlic juice, foray into K-pop and keeping it real

Korean American star Jay Park shows the garlic light stick of his fandom on stage during a fan meeting at Myunghwa Live Hall on Sunday, Aug 11, 2024, in Seoul. (AP Photo/Juwon Park)

SEOUL – Korean American star Jay Park is known for many things, including being a rapper and R&B artist, as well as a garlic health drink enthusiast.

Park held a two-day fan meeting in Seoul over the weekend for the first time in over a decade. Between performing his hits, Park, known for his dedication to health drinks, minced garlic on stage for two fans who won a lucky draw to taste his garlic health drinks. During the show, fans waved garlic-shaped light sticks.

Hailing from Washington state, Park stumbled into South Korea’s competitive pop industry after his mother suggested he try out for a K-pop audition, which he initially thought was just a talent show. He moved to South Korea, became a trainee under JYP Entertainment, and later debuted as a member of K-pop band 2PM.

His stint with the band was cut short in 2009 when his old online comments about his difficulty adapting to an unfamiliar country surfaced, drawing harsh criticism from the media and the public. He eventually parted ways with the band and returned to his hometown. After Park’s return to the United States, public perceptions changed after people realized that his online messages had been taken out of context, leading to a strong demand for his return. He re-debuted as a solo artist in 2010.

Park has become one of the biggest names in the Asian entertainment industry as a recording artist, founder of three well-known South Korean music labels and an entrepreneur, with a Korean liquor brand.

In an interview, Park talked about his long-overdue fan meeting, being the first K-pop star to open an OnlyFans account and his upcoming foray into K-pop management with two bands set to debut.

His interview with The Associated Press has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: It’s your first fan meeting in more than a decade. How did this come about and how was the meeting with fans?

A: I received a lot of support and love from the fans, but I felt like I never deserved that. I also wanted people to know the real me, as a person and as an artist. My perception back then was like, I didn’t want to rely on the fans too much and just continuously take money from them. That’s not what I wanted to do. But I realized they want to show their support and it’s about (me) giving back as well. So right now it’s just a perfect opportunity to meet with my fans.

Q: You just talked about the “real me.” Who is the real you? Is there a side of you that you want people to see more?

A: I don’t want people to see anything. If you see me, you see me. If you don’t, you don’t. I don’t have an artist name. My name is Jay Park. There’s not a lot of people that are active under their real name. I’m probably like one of the only ones. I’ve been like that for, what, 16 years now? And I work with people that I want to work with. I do music that I want to do. I’m not hungry or thirsty for recognition anymore or to be accepted.

Q: What was it like meeting your fans after a long time?

A: What surprised me was a lot of my fans were a little more shy, I felt. But I think it’s because, for me, there’s no one that really manages my fandom. So it’s like everybody’s just kind of scattered around, so when they all come together in one spot for the first time in 11 years, it’s kind of like awkward for them as well. It’s awkward for me. So everyone was very shy. I’m glad that we can meet 11 years later and celebrate each other.

Q: I heard you’re the first K-pop star to open up an OnlyFans account. What’s the reason behind it?

A: I came out with a song called “McNasty” which is kind of reminiscent of (my previous song) “Mommae.” So it’s a little bit more raunchy, explicit. I’ve put out like hundreds of songs and the promotion can’t be the same every time. Especially because we’re not spending millions and millions of dollars. We have to be creative. It’s not like I created OnlyFans all of a sudden to do porn. But that’s the thing. I used that branding to market myself in the song, to bring awareness to the song and it worked just as planned. It became a huge thing.

Q: How do you keep up with trends?

A: I don’t keep up with trends. I have certain morals and certain standards, and I just abide by those standards. And it’s led me to where I’m at right now. I never cut any corners. I don’t take shortcuts. So I think that that’s taken me a long way. And I’ve always tried to be the best human being and try to carry myself as a good person.

Q: Your Korean liquor brand, WONSOJU, is selling globally. Why did you get into the soju (a distilled clear Korean alcoholic beverage) business?

A: I wanted to have traditionally distilled premium soju and have it go global so that people realize soju is not just a cheap alcohol you can just get drunk off. There’s real nice soju. Like there’s good whiskey, there’s good sake, there’s good soju as well.

Q: Is soju your favorite liquor?

A: I like soju and wine.

Q: You’ve hinted at an upcoming album. When is the release?

A: It’s supposed to come out in October.