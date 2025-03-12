Magic: The Gathering has a new sea-dwelling friend to add to your deck

A popular card game is taking a deep dive into the world of Bikini Bottom with a new collaboration.

An exclusive article from Collider said a special Magic: The Gathering collection featuring characters from the “SpongeBob SquarePants” franchise will go on sale beginning March 24 at 11 a.m. CST.

This was first teased in a social media post from the card franchise in October.

It's no secret that the best thing about a secret is secretly telling someone your secret, thereby adding another secret to their secret collection of secrets, secretly.



So here's our secret: Secret Lair x Nickelodeon SpongeBob Squarepants arrives in 2025! pic.twitter.com/uhw9rAHJ7k — MTG Secret Lair (@MTGSecretLair) October 25, 2024

About the game

Magic: The Gathering (MTG), according to Hasbro, is the world’s first collectible trading card game, coming out three years before Pokémon.

The game is based on collecting different cards to suit each player’s style and strategy. Like Pokémon, MTG does have special cards players can collect, often valued at higher prices.

In the SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration, cards will have special features that match the characters' storylines and behavior from the show. According to Collider’s article, Patrick Star will have high strength, but low art and no special skills, which reflects his general lack of awareness.

Sandy Cheeks, meanwhile, is a Legendary Creature card. She is indestructible and her spells are unable to be countered, Collider said. In the animated series, she is a strong martial artist.

Collections

Three collections will be dropped. According to Collider, Secret Lair x SpongeBob SquarePants: Legends of Bikini Bottom will utilize the series' artists like Caleb Meurer (no relation to this author) to celebrate the characters.

Secret Lair x SpongeBob SquarePants: Lands Under the Sea will showcase environments from the show. Collider said artist Jon Vermilyea will work on these cards.

The third collection, Secret Lair x SpongeBob SquarePants: Internet Sensation, replicates popular memes from the show, such as the mocking SpongeBob meme and the dazed Mr. Krabs meme.

The collections will go on sale online at MagicSecretLair.com, according to Collider.

Local places to play

If you want to show off your new collection, there are several stores in San Antonio where you can play MTG.

